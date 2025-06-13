Catholic World News

African religious superiors urged to address sexual abuse of nuns

June 13, 2025

In a recent address to the Conference of Major Superiors of Africa and Madagascar, a Zambian religious sister urged the superiors to address the sexual abuse of nuns by priests or other sisters.

“The persuasive culture of silence around this topic continues to hinder justice and healing for those impacted,” said Sister Linah Siabana. Loyalty to authority, she added, “frequently affects narratives of abuse, casting them as challenges to the Church’s moral standing rather than recognizing them as serious and legitimate reports of misconduct.”

 

