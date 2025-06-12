Catholic World News

Pope thanks priests of Rome diocese, encourages unity

June 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “I thank you for your lives given in service to the Kingdom,” Pope Leo XIV told the priests and deacons of the Rome diocese at a June 12 meeting.

In an upbeat address, the Holy Father emphasized the need for unity in the lives of the clergy: unity with Jesus Christ, with each other, and with the Church. He recognized that “this communion is today hindered by a cultural climate that promotes isolation or self-reference.”

Pope Leo assured the clerics of Rome that “I would like to help you, to walk with you, so that each one may regain serenity in his ministry; but precisely for this, I ask you for a renewed effort in priestly fraternity, which is rooted in a solid spiritual life, in the encounter with the Lord and in listening to His Word.”

