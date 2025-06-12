Catholic World News

President Trump pays tribute to persecuted Christians, pledges to defend religious freedom

June 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for Pentecost, President Donald Trump wrote that “as we celebrate this glorious feast day, we also honor all Christians who, like the Apostles, have willingly endured persecution because of their faith.”

“My Administration will always defend the right of every American to worship God freely and without fear,” he added, citing the creation of the White House Faith Office and the White House Religious Liberty Commission.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

