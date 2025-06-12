Catholic World News

Former Jerusalem Patriarch, other Christian leaders decry Israeli policy in Gaza

June 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Jerusalem Voice for Justice, an ecumenical organization whose most prominent members are retired Latin Patriarch Michel Sabbah and current Greek Orthodox Archbishop Theodosios Hanna, has issued an “SOS for Gaza.”

Current Israeli policy “is presenting Gazans with a horrific choice: submit to full Israeli control or starve,” the Christian signatories wrote in their Pentecost appeal. “Furthermore, many are wondering whether this might lead to another attempt to ethnically cleanse the Strip, culminating in pushing the population beyond the borders of the Strip.”

“The end-goal of removing the Palestinians has been repeatedly openly formulated by Israeli politicians, including members of the government, since President Trump first suggested it on February 5, 2025,” they continued. “Let us be filled with the energy of the resurrection and of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost, and recommit to fighting for life and freedom for our brothers and sisters in Gaza and everywhere else in Palestine/Israel.”

