Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Austrian school shooting victims

June 12, 2025

At the conclusion of his June 11 general audience (CWN coverage), Pope Leo XIV issued the following appeal:

I would like to assure my prayers for the victims of the tragedy that took place in the school in Graz. I am close to the families, teachers, and schoolmates. May the Lord receive these children of his in his peace.

Eleven people, including the perpetrator, were killed in the June 10 school shooting in the Austrian city.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!