Catholic World News

Georgetown, Vatican host conference for writers on Pope Francis’s legacy

June 12, 2025

Georgetown University and the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education sponsored a conference in Rome on the theme of “Human Fraternity in a Divided World: Writers Engage the Legacy of Pope Francis.”

Three Vatican officials spoke at the June 9-10 conference: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Bishop Paul Tighe, and Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ. Over two dozen writers spoke, including American authors Paul Elie and Parul Sehgal, Canadian author Naomi Klein, English author Zadie Smith, and Indian author Pankaj Mishra.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!