China accepts Vatican appointment of new auxiliary bishop

June 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican announced on June 11 that Bishop Joseph Lin Yuntuan, who had been named by Pope Leo XIV to be an auxiliary bishop of the Fuzhou diocese, has been installed and recognized by the Chinese government.

“We are pleased to report” the bishop’ installation, the Vatican press office said, saying that it “constitutes fruit of the dialogue between the Holy See and the Chinese authorities” on the appointment of new bishops.

Bishop Lin Yuntuan is the first Chinese bishop whose appointment has been named since the election of Pope Leo XIV.

