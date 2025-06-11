Catholic World News

Iowa enacts law permitting school absences for religious instruction

June 11, 2025

Governor Kim Reynolds his signed a bill permitting students in Iowa’s public schools and accredited private schools to attend up to five hours per week of off-site religious instruction.

The new law passed by margins of 96-2 in the state house and 47-0 in the state senate.

 

