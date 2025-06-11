Catholic World News

Bishops in Central African Republic appeal for end to violence

June 11, 2025

The bishop of Bangassou and his coadjutor bishop appealed for an end to violence in their strife-torn region of the Central African Republic.

“We cannot accept that the southeast of our country, the Central African Republic, is the scene of violence of any kind, a land from which people are fleeing, a land of devastation,” Bishops Juan-José Aguirre Muñoz, MCCI, and Aurelio Gazzera, OCD, wrote in a June 8 pastoral letter, according to a Fides news agency report. “We mourn the dozens of deaths in recent weeks.”

“Civilians have been shot, wounded, tortured, and executed—with complete impunity,” they added, as they appealed for prayer and said that the Church “is always ready and willing to welcome all people of good will around the table to discuss and work on peace, reconciliation, and development in the region.”

The Central African Republic has suffered from civil war since 2012. The nation of 5.7 million is 76% Christian (44% Catholic), 14% Muslim, and 10% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

