Archbishop Gomez appeals for calm, restraint in Los Angeles

June 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles issued a plea for “restraint and calm” as rioting broke out around the city.

The archbishop questioned the wisdom of federal efforts to enforce immigration law, saying:

We all agree that we don’t want undocumented immigrants who are known terrorists or violent criminals in our communities. But there is no need for the government to carry out enforcement actions in a way that provokes fear and anxiety among ordinary, hardworking immigrants and their families.

