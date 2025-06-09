Catholic World News

Renewed papal prayer for peace in Regina Caeli address

June 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV concluded his Pentecost Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square with a brief Regina Caeli address.

After thanking those present at the Mass and noting the end of the school year in many places, the Pope said:

Now, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, let us ask from the Holy Spirit the gift of peace. First of all, peace in our hearts, for only a peaceful heart can spread peace in the family, society and international relations.



May the Spirit of the risen Christ open paths of reconciliation wherever there is war; may he enlighten those who govern and give them the courage to make gestures of de-escalation and dialogue.

