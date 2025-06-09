Catholic World News

South African bishops’ official disputes President Trump’s white genocide claim

June 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Mike Pothier, program manager of the Southern Africa Bishops’ Conference’s Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, disputed President Donald Trump’s recent claims about a white genocide in South Africa.

The president made the claims made during a recent bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I was struck firstly by the rudeness and opportunism of Trump in surprising Ramaphosa with these videos and photos,” said Pothier. “It was soon clear that much of what Trump put forward as ‘facts’ concerning the murder of white farmers in South Africa was either completely false or highly exaggerated.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!