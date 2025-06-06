Action Alert!
Vatican ‘foreign minister’ visits Cuba

June 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, has visited Cuba to mark the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

At a Mass in Havana’s cathedral, the prelate “highlighted peace, justice and truth as foundational principles of both the Church’s missionary work and Vatican diplomacy,” Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported.

He also “highlighted the long-standing closeness of the Holy See to the Cuban people through the work of apostolic nuncios and the visits of Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

