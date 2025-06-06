Catholic World News

Neocatechumenal Way founder, leaders with Pontiff

June 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Kiko Argüello, founder of the Neocatechumenal Way, in a June 5 audience, along with other leaders of the lay movement.

The movement stated that the Pontiff offered Argüello and the other leaders his encouragement:

Pope Leo XIV also marveled at the large number of families who, grateful to the Lord for the new life offered to them, have made themselves available to help the Church’s mission in the poorest and most difficult areas of the world.



He was also struck by the presence of the Way in 138 countries and the number of Redemptoris Mater seminaries currently open in more than 100 dioceses on five continents, as well as the many seminarians preparing to become diocesan missionary priests.

