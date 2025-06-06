Action Alert!
Only 2 days remain and still $11,317 left to raise. Please act now: Your gift will be matched!
Catholic World News

Neocatechumenal Way founder, leaders with Pontiff

June 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Neocatechumenal Way

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Kiko Argüello, founder of the Neocatechumenal Way, in a June 5 audience, along with other leaders of the lay movement.

The movement stated that the Pontiff offered Argüello and the other leaders his encouragement:

Pope Leo XIV also marveled at the large number of families who, grateful to the Lord for the new life offered to them, have made themselves available to help the Church’s mission in the poorest and most difficult areas of the world.

He was also struck by the presence of the Way in 138 countries and the number of Redemptoris Mater seminaries currently open in more than 100 dioceses on five continents, as well as the many seminarians preparing to become diocesan missionary priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri6 June
Easter

Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter; Opt Mem of St. Norbert, Bishop

Image for Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter; Opt Mem of St. Norbert, Bishop

Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Norbert (1080-1134). Norbert was born at Xanten near Cologne about the year 1080. As a young cleric he resided at the court of the Archbishop of Cologne and then at that of the emperor where he allowed himself to be influenced by the spirit of the world. But he was won…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: