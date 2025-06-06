Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader, French ambassador discuss worsening humanitarian crisis

June 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, recently received Gaël Veyssière, France’s ambassador to Ukraine, at the latter’s request.

The ambassador praised the Eastern Catholic church for its “role in conveying the truth about Ukraine to the international community, particularly to the Apostolic See, and in supporting the efforts of Pope Leo XIV to end the war,” according to the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC).

For his part, the Major Archbishop “emphasized that the humanitarian crises are worsening and spoke about the UGCC’s initiatives to address the urgent needs of the population. He also thanked the French side for its fruitful cooperation and continued support.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!