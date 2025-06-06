Vatican newspaper recalls World Environment Day, warns of ‘catastrophic’ plastic pollution
June 06, 2025
With the headline “Soffocati dalla plastica“ [Suffocated by plastic], the Vatican newspaper devoted prominent front-page coverage in its June 5 daily Italian edition to the theme of the 2025 World Environment Day, also commemorated on June 5.
“Lakes, rivers and seas invaded by plastic: what years ago seemed only a catastrophic prediction, is now a reality,” the Vatican newspaper reported. “According to data provided by the United Nations, in fact, every year 11 million tons of plastic flow into the oceans.”
The newspaper quoted UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s message for the day:
We need an ambitious, credible and just agreement this year. One that covers the life-cycle of plastic, through the perspective of circular economies ... I urge negotiators to return to talks in August determined to build a common path through their differences and deliver the treaty our world needs. Together, let’s end the scourge of plastic pollution and build a better future for us all.
