Pope, in phone call, urges Putin to make peace

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone with Vladimir Putin on June 5, urging the Russian leader to “make a gesture that would favor peace” in Ukraine, the Vatican has disclosed.

The Pope discussed the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with Putin, emphasizing the need to allow aid to afflicted communities. He stressed “the importance of dialogue to create positive contacts between the parties and seek solutions to the conflict.”

The Pontiff and Putin also talked about the mission of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who was appointed by Pope Francis to facilitate the exchange of war prisoners.

