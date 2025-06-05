Catholic World News

Supreme Court backs Catholic Charities bid for tax exemption

June 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on NBCNews

CWN Editor's Note: In a unanimous decision released on June 5, the US Supreme Court ruled that Catholic Charities in Wisconsin should be exempt from unemployment taxes.

The state of Wisconsin had argued that the work of Catholic Charities was indistinguishable from that of secular charities, and therefore did not qualify for a religious exemption.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!