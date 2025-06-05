Action Alert!
Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of attorney general in effort to close Catholic migrant agency

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Texas Supreme Court ruled that the state’s attorney general may begin proceedings to close down Annunciation House, an El Paso Catholic agency that ministers to migrants and refugees.

The attorney general maintains that the agency has unlawfully harbored illegal immigrants. Annunciation House invoked the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act in its defense before the state high court.

