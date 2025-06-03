Catholic World News

See life as a journey of following Jesus with Mary, Pope says at conclusion of Marian month

June 03, 2025

Pope Leo XIV concluded the Marian month of May by taking part in a May 31 evening Rosary prayer vigil at the Lourdes Grotto in the Vatican Gardens.

“I joyfully join you in this prayer Vigil at the end of the Month of May,” the Pontiff said in his Italian-language address. “It is a gesture of faith with which we gather in a simple and devout way under the maternal mantle of Mary. This year, moreover, it recalls some important aspects of the Jubilee we are celebrating: praise, the journey, hope and, above all, faith meditated and manifested together.”

In meditating on the joyful mysteries of the Rosary, “you have entered and stopped, as if on a pilgrimage, in many places of Jesus’ life,” Pope Leo continued. “Your steps, thus, have been marked by the Word of God, which has marked, with its rhythm, the progress, the stops and the departures, just as for the people of Israel in the desert, on their journey towards the Promised Land.”

“Let us look, then, at our existence as a journey in following Jesus, to be travelled, as we have done this evening, together with Mary,” he added. “And let us ask the Lord to know how to praise him every day, ‘with life and with the tongue, with the heart and with the lips, with the voice and with the conduct’ (St. Augustine, Discourse 256, 1), avoiding discord: the tongue in tune with life and the lips with the conscience” (see ibid.).

