Marriage is a love that is ‘total, faithful, and fruitful,’ Pope Leo preaches at Jubilee of Families

June 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Square on June 1 for participants in the Jubilee of Families, Children, Grandparents and the Elderly (booklet, video).

“Let us not forget: families are the cradle of the future of humanity,” the Pope preached. Citing Pope St. Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical Humanae Vitae, he added:

with a heart filled with gratitude and hope, I would remind all married couples that marriage is not an ideal but the measure of true love between a man and a woman: a love that is total, faithful and fruitful. This love makes you one flesh and enables you, in the image of God, to bestow the gift of life.

