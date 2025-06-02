Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for organizations that promote peace

June 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received more than 300 representatives of organizations that promote peace and encouraged them in their work.

In May 2024, the organizations took part in the Arena of Peace in Verona—an event in which Pope Francis participated during his apostolic journey to the Italian city.

“If you want peace, prepare institutions of peace,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place on May 30 in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “Increasingly we realize that this cannot simply involve political institutions, whether national or international, but requires all institutions—educational, economic and social.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!