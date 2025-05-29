Catholic World News

CWN closed for Ascension Thursday

May 29, 2025

The offices of Catholic World News will be closed on Thursday, May 29, so that our staff may celebrate the Solemnity of the Ascension. Barring unexpected developments, no headline stories will be posted. Regular coverage will resume on Friday, May 30.

 

Thu29 May
Easter

Thursday of the Sixth Week of Easter or Solemnity of the Ascension (for certain ecclesiastical provinces); Opt. Mem. of Pope St. Paul VI, Pope

Image for Thursday of the Sixth Week of Easter or Solemnity of the Ascension (for certain ecclesiastical provinces); Opt. Mem. of Pope St. Paul VI, Pope

In the United States, the ecclesiastical provinces of Boston, Hartford, New York, Newark, Omaha, and Philadelphia have retained the celebration of the Solemnity of the Ascension on the proper Thursday while all other provinces have transferred this solemnity to the

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
