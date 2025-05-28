Catholic World News

Filmmaker tells life of Cardinal Czerny

May 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, is the subject of a new Czech documentary, Kardinál Michael Czerny – Kněz s židovskými kořeny [Cardinal Michael Czerny: A Priest with Jewish Roots].

The documentary, produced by the Mehrin Foundation and Czech Television, premieres on May 28 in the prelate’s hometown of Brno, Czechia, in the presence of the cardinal. Cardinal Czerny’s mother, a Catholic of Jewish heritage, survived two years of Nazi imprisonment during the Second World War, and the family emigrated to Canada in 1948, when the future cardinal was two years old.

