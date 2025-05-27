Catholic World News

Buddhist-Christian dialogue focuses on peacemaking

May 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue has announced that it is co-hosting the 8th Buddhist-Christian Colloquium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The theme of the three-day conference, which begins on May 27, is “Buddhists and Christians Working Together for Peace through Reconciliation and Resilience.”

The dicastery’s press release paid tribute to “the legacy of His Holiness Maha Ghosananda.” Preah Maha Ghosananda (1913-2007), a Buddhist monk, was known as the “Gandhi of Cambodia.”

