Pontiff encourages prayer for Church in China, recalls Laudato Si’

May 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his May 25 Regina Caeli address, Pope Leo XIV recalled that the previous day was the “Day of Prayer for the Church in China, established by Pope Benedict XVI.”

“Prayers were offered to God as a sign of concern and affection for Chinese Catholics and their communion with the universal Church,” Pope Leo said. “May the intercession of Mary Most Holy obtain for them, and for us, the grace to be strong and joyful witnesses of the Gospel, even in the midst of trials, so that we may always promote peace and harmony.”

After encouraging prayer for peace, Pope Leo recalled the tenth anniversary of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’s encyclical on care for our common home.

“It has had an extraordinary impact, inspiring countless initiatives and teaching everyone to listen to the twofold cry of the Earth and of the poor,” the Pontiff said. “I greet and encourage the Laudato Si’ Movement and all those who carry on this commitment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

