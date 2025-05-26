Catholic World News

Pope Leo emphasizes memory, mission in address to Curia

May 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a striking contrast to Pope Francis’s criticism of the Curia’s “diseases,” Pope Leo XIV expressed gratitude to employees of the Curia and the Vatican City State in a May 24 address.

“Popes pass, the Curia remains,” he told the employees and their families. “Without memory, the path is lost, it loses its sense of direction. Here, dear friends, is the first thought I would like to share with you: to work in the Roman Curia means to contribute to keeping the memory of the Apostolic See alive, in the vital sense I have just mentioned, so that the Pope’s ministry may be implemented in the best way.”

Pope Leo then highlighted “the missionary dimension of the Church and of every institution linked to the Petrine ministry.” He explained that “the mission of this Church towards all the Churches and the entire world” is one “of serving communion, unity, in charity and in truth ... If, then, we must all cooperate in the great cause of unity and love, let us seek to do so first of all with our behavior in everyday situations, starting also from the work environment.”

