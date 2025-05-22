Catholic World News

Federal court rules employees not required to accommodate workers’ abortions

May 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Louisiana has struck down a ruling by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which had required employers to provide workers with time off to obtain abortions.

The EEOC had ruled that the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act of 2022. requiring employers to accommodate the medical needs of pregnant women, included coverage of abortion. The Trump administration had challenged that ruling.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

