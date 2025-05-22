Catholic World News

Over 50 ecumenical, interreligious organizations sent representatives to Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass

May 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has published a list of the representatives of the over 150 nations and international organizations that sent representatives to the May 18 Mass for the beginning of Pope Leo’s pontificate.

Topping the list are the members of the delegations of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, other Orthodox churches, and the Oriental Orthodox churches. (The Oriental Orthodox churches ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon in 451.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!