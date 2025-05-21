Catholic World News

Pope urges opening for humanitarian aid for Gaza

May 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his weekly public audience on May 21, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the “increasingly painful and concerning” situation in Gaza, and made an appeal “to allow the entry of dignified humanitarian aid.”

Noting that the “heart-reading price” of the current conflict is “being paid by children, the elderly, and the sick,” the Pope urged an end to hostilities. He asked the faithful to pray the Rosary during the month of May, “to ask for the Virgin Mary’s intercession” to open paths to peace.

