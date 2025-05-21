Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch tells Pontiff: ‘we’re counting on you’

May 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako reports that in a meeting with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, he told the Pontiff: “We’re counting on you.”

The Iraqi prelate said that “Christians are under threat” in his country, and peaceful relations between Catholicism and Islam are crucial. He said: “Pope Francis launched initiatives that have transformed relations—even within the Muslim world itself.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

