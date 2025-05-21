Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch tells Pontiff: ‘we’re counting on you’

May 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako reports that in a meeting with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, he told the Pontiff: “We’re counting on you.”

The Iraqi prelate said that “Christians are under threat” in his country, and peaceful relations between Catholicism and Islam are crucial. He said: “Pope Francis launched initiatives that have transformed relations—even within the Muslim world itself.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!