Italian premier offers help with Vatican mediation on Ukraine

May 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has offered to “facilitate contacts and work towards peace” in Ukraine, if the warring parties accept a Vatican offer to host peace talks.

