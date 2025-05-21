Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop resigns at 60

May 21, 2025

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Edmar Perón of Paranaguá, Brazil.

Appointed a bishop at the age of 44, Bishop Perón is now 60—15 years before the age at which canon law requires bishops to submit their resignations to the Roman Pontiff.

“I don’t have the strength anymore,” said Bishop Perón. “Many times, my smile hid the pain. I don’t regret having acted like this! But the time has come to recognize that I am weak and I must stop.”

 

