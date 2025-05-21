Catholic World News

Georgia’s president meets with Pope, grateful for Holy See’s support for nation’s territorial integrity

May 21, 2025

Pope Leo received President Mikheil Saakashvili of Georgia in a May 19 audience.

The president tweeted:

Today, I had the privilege of meeting with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. I extended my congratulations on his election as the head of the Catholic Church. Our discussion focused on deepening the partnership between Georgia and the Holy See, grounded in shared Christian values. I expressed appreciation for the Holy See’s steadfast support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and extended an official invitation for His Holiness to visit Georgia.

The president’s remark about the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a reference to Russian-occupied territories in the Caucasus nation (map). The Holy See Press Office did not release a statement on the meeting, as it usually does following meetings with Pontiffs and heads of state or government.

The country of 4.9 million is 86% Christian (80% Orthodox) and 11% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2016.

