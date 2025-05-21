Catholic World News

Pope receives Australia’s prime minister, who invites him to visit nation

May 21, 2025

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia met with Pope Leo XIV on May 19 (video) and invited the Pontiff to visit the nation for the 2028 International Eucharistic Congress.

“Honoured to have an audience at the Vatican today with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,” the prime minister tweeted. “The Holy Father’s message to the world of peace and social justice is inspiring.”

Following the audience—during which the Pope blessed the Rosary of the prime minister’s mother—Albanese met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The parties discussed “the socio-political situation of the country, focusing in particular on themes of mutual interest, including environmental protection, integral human development and the freedom of religion,” according to a Vatican statement.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!