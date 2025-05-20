Catholic World News

Vance conveyed invitation for Pope to visit White House

May 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During his visit with Pope Leo XIV on May 18, Vice President J. D. Vance hand-delivered a letter to the Pontiff from President Donald Trump, inviting the Pope to visit the White House.

The Pope acknowledged the letter with thanks but did not give an immediate response.

