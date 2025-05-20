Catholic World News

Bishops applaud House efforts to defund abortion, ‘gender transition’

May 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “Americans should not be forced to subsidize abortions and ‘gender transition’ services with their tax dollars,” the chairmen of two US bishops’ committees welcomed efforts in the House of Representatives to defund Planned Parenthood.

“For decades, Planned Parenthood has received government money and offered low-income women one terrible option: to end the lives of their babies,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas, chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities, and Bishop Robert Barron, chairman of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth. “More recently, they have used the same taxpayer funds to expand their destructive offerings, by promoting gender ideology and providing puberty blockers and hormones to minors, turning them into lifelong patients in the process.”

The prelates added, “We encourage greater support for authentic, life-affirming health care providers that serve mothers and their children in need.”

