Catholic World News

Senate Democrats block approval of Trump ambassador to Holy See

May 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Democrats in the US Senate have blocked a vote to confirm Brian Burch as the new US ambassador to the Holy See.

Burch, the founder of CatholicVote, is one of many Trump appointments currently being blocked. A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate will be required to move forward his nomination.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!