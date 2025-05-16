Catholic World News

Budget bill could be opportunity to defund Planned Parenthood

May 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A budget reconciliation bill now pending in Congress could be “a historic opportunity” to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

The reconciliation bill approved by the House Energy and Commerce Committee would end funding for Planned Parenthood. The reconciliation bill could be approved by a simple majority in the Senate, avoiding the need for a two-thirds majority to settle the debate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

