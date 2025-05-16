Action Alert!
Trump picks Archbishop Cordileone for religious-liberty panel

May 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump announced on May 15 that he would name Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco to an advisory board for his new Religious Liberty Commission.

Trump created the Religious Liberty Commission earlier this month, choosing Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick as its chairman. Other members include Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Bishop Robert Barron, Ryan Anderson, Eric Metaxas, and Rabbi Meir Soloveichik.

