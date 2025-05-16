Action Alert!
For the latest on newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, click this announcement.
Catholic World News

Iraqi Patriarch says controversial interview was a fraud

May 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has become embroiled in controversy over an interview which, he says, never took place.

The Iraqi prelate was quoted as saying that during the voting in the papal conclave, one cardinal accidentally cast two ballots. That report drew criticism, because it was an apparent violation of the secrecy of the conclave.

However Cardinal Sako denies making the comment—and in fact denies having given the interview. He says that militia groups, which have challenged his authority to speak for Iraqi Christians, were spreading misinformation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri16 May
Easter

Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Image for Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter

The Roman Martyrology commemorates several saints for this date: St. Ubaldus (1085-1160): Bishop of Gubbio. He is remembered in central Italy as a Bishop who was entirely devoted to the duties of his office. He led a life of exceptional austerity. He belonged to the Order of Canons…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: