Iraqi Patriarch says controversial interview was a fraud

May 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has become embroiled in controversy over an interview which, he says, never took place.

The Iraqi prelate was quoted as saying that during the voting in the papal conclave, one cardinal accidentally cast two ballots. That report drew criticism, because it was an apparent violation of the secrecy of the conclave.

However Cardinal Sako denies making the comment—and in fact denies having given the interview. He says that militia groups, which have challenged his authority to speak for Iraqi Christians, were spreading misinformation.

