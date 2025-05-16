Catholic World News

USCCB publishes overview of Trump administration’s actions on immigration

May 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of Policy and Advocacy of the US bishops’ Department of Migration and Refugee Services has published “Migration-Related Actions During the First 100 Days of the Second Trump Administration.”

“On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump began his second term as president of the United States,” the six-page resource begins. “Since then, there have been drastic changes made to the US immigration landscape as the Administration has prioritized border security, interior enforcement and deportations, restricting access to humanitarian pathways, and creating barriers to legal immigration.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!