Catholic World News

Opus Dei leader meets with Pope Leo

May 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Opus Dei

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo received Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz Braña, moderator of Opus Dei, in a May 14 audience.

“It was a brief meeting in which the Pope expressed his closeness and affection,” Opus Dei said in a statement. “Among other topics, the Holy Father asked about the current study of the Statutes of the Prelature and listened with great interest to the explanations given to him.”

In a 2022 motu proprio, Pope Francis called upon Opus Dei to revise its statutes in light of Praedicate Evangelium, his apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!