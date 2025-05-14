Catholic World News

UK rules on reporting abuse will not guard confessional seal

May 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The National Secular Society of the United Kingdom has reported that it has received assurances from the government that new regulations on mandatory reporting for child-abuse allegations would not provide an exemption for sacramental confessions.

Responding to a query from the group, the Home Office said that there would be “no exceptions” to the requirement to report abuse, “including confessionals.”

