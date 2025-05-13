Catholic World News

Synod leaders voice confidence in Pope Leo

May 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Synod Secretariat

CWN Editor's Note: The top leaders of the General Secretariat of the Synod have written to Pope Leo XIV, congratulating him on his election and pointedly calling for the continued growth of “a missionary synodal Church.”

The Synod leaders say that they “look with confidence to the directions you will indicate,” and assure the new Pontiff that their office will be “fully available to offer its service in a spirit of collaboration and obedience.” The message is signed by Cardinal Mario Grech, Archbishop Luis Marin de San Martin, and Sister Nathalie Becquart—the secretary and under-secretaries, respectively, of the Synod secretariat.

In their message they say that the Synod “involves the entire People of God in a shared process, where each person contributes to discerning the steps to take, according to the charisms, vocations, and ministries received.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!