Pakistani prelates welcome ceasefire, averting ‘very dangerous’ conflict

May 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Samson Shukardin, the president of the Pakistani episcopal conference, has welcomed a ceasefire arranged by US President Donald Trump, saying that the agreement may have prevented a “very dangerous war” between the two nuclear powers of the Asian subcontinent.

The ceasefire ended four days of attacks launched by Indian and Pakistani forces in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi also gave thanks for the “glad tidings” of the accord. “This moment should be seized as an opportunity to build lasting stability in the region,” he said.

