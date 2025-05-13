Catholic World News

Pope names personal secretary

May 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo has named a Peruvian priest, Father Rimaycuna Inga, to be his private secretary.

Father Inga is a native of Chiclayo, the diocese where Pope Leo served until 2023, when he was named prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. He studied under the future Pontiff at the seminary of St. Toribio de Mogrovejo, an institution named after the 16th-century Spanish priest who became Archbishop of Lima. Father Inga later continued his education in Rome and the Pontifical Biblical Institute.

In 2023, shortly after beginning his work at the Congregation for Bishops, then-Archbishop Prevost asked Father Lima to join him in Rome as his secretary—a role that he will now continue under Pope Leo.

