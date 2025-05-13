Catholic World News

Pope visits Marian shrine outside Rome

May 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of May 10, Pope Leo XIV visited the Augustinian Shrine of the Mother of Good Counsel in Genazzano, nearly 40 miles outside of Rome.

The Pontiff “was greeted by a cheering crowd of hundreds of people gathered in the square or looking out of windows and balconies,” Vatican News reported. “Many shouted, ‘Leo, Leo,’ and the nearby streets filled up.”

After praying the Hail Mary and singing the Salve Regina, he said, “I wanted so much to come here in these first days of the new ministry of carrying out the mission of Successor of Peter that the Church has entrusted to me.” He then met privately with the Augustinian community there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!