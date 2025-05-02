Catholic World News

Over 10,000 in Rome for Jubilee of Workers

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Over 10,000 pilgrims from 90 nations are in Rome for the Jubilee of Workers, which is taking place from May 1-4 as part of the 2025 jubilee year.

The Jubilee of Workers overlaps with the Jubilee of Entrepreneurs, scheduled for May 4-5.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

