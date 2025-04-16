Catholic World News

Federal judge declines to halt Trump administration’s immigration-raid policy

April 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge declined to reinstate a “sensitive locations” policy that limited immigration raids at churches and other houses of worship. The Trump administration rescinded the policy in January.

Following the rescission, 27 Christian and Jewish organizations filed suit to halt its enforcement. Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, ruled that the organizations lacked standing to challenge the policy’s recission. No Catholic organizations joined in the lawsuit.

